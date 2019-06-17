Iranian theaters to pay tribute to Kiarostami on his birthday

On June 22nd, all movie theaters in Iran will show a short film before each screening in commemoration of the late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami.

In addition, “Along with Wind”, a documentary by Mehdi Shadizadeh about the life of Kiarostami and his artistic career, will go on screen at the Art and Experience Cinemas on his birthday.

Kiarostami, born June 22 in Tehran, is hailed as one of the most visionary figures in international cinema.

He made his directing and screenwriting debut in 1970 with ‘The Bread and Alley’. He first earned international acclaim and recognition in 1987 with ‘Where is the Friend's Home?’, the story of a child's self-imposed journey to find his friend's house so he can give him a lost notebook full of important homework.

His 'Taste of Cherry' (1997) was awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival that year.

Kiarostami died on 4 July 2016 at age 76 in Paris, while undergoing treatment.

