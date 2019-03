TEHRAN, Jun. 23 (MNA) – 'Single Tree' photo exhibition was held in Tehran to pay tribute to the late filmmaker and photographer Abbas Kiarostami (1940-2016) to mark his birth anniversary (June 22). The event borrows its name and subject from a recurrent theme in Kiarostami’s photos. Many of his films depict images of trees in beautiful long shots, beside his other favorite images: rain and roads.