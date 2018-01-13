Belgian art center to commemorate Abbas Kiarostami

The Center for Fine Arts in Brussels, Belgium (Bozar) will hold a ceremony in commemoration of the late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami in January 16 and 25. During the ceremony two films by Abbas Kiarostami, ’24 Frames’ and ‘Take Me Home’, will be screened. Also, the documentary film ’76 Minutes and 15 Seconds with Kiarostami’ directed by Seifollah Samadian will be shown in the ceremony.

Expert on Iranian cinema Agnes Devictor and his husband the journalist Jean-Michel Frodon will introduce and discuss the films.

