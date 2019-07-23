3 Iranian titles on Indiewire’s 100 Best Movies of the Decade

IndieWire is one of the leading sites covering film and television, and this week, they’re celebrating best cinema since the year 2010. On their list of 100 Best Movies of the Decade, there are three titles by Iranian filmmakers, namely ‘Certified Copy’ (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010), ‘A Separation’ (Asghar Farhadi, 2011), and ‘This Is Not a Film’ (Jafar Panahi & Mojtaba Mirtahmasb, 2011).

This what the Indiewire critics had to say about the movies:

‘Certified Copy’ (Abbas Kiarostami, 2010)

‘Certified Copy’ latched onto the anxieties of a world in which our own feelings are the only thing we know for sure…. [It] is a masterfully built house of mirrors for the ages that invites you to get lost in its halls time and time again. It was the first movie that Kiarostami shot outside of his native “Iran,” and one of the last that he was able to make before his death.

‘A Separation’ (Asghar Farhadi, 2011)

Winner of the Golden Bear, the Golden Globe, and the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language film, Farhadi’s shattering drama … traces the emotional fallout of his film’s central dilemma with such intensity and evenhanded rigor that “A Separation” fully realizes the painful inertia of a relationship in free fall.

‘This Is Not a Film’ (Jafar Panahi & Mojtaba Mirtahmasb, 2011)

‘This Is Not a Film’…Of course, it was a film — and a brilliant, furious one at that. But it was also a defiant sign that our definition of film itself was about to be challenged in several fundamental ways, and potentially for the better. … Resourceful and self-reflexive … it’s a galaxy brain meditation on the power of cinema and its ultimate purpose.

MNA/INDIEWIRE