29 June 2019 - 10:51

Govt. ratifies no visa policy for Chinese visiting Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – The Cabinet approved no visa policy for Chinese tourists visiting Iran, deputy head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organization announced.

Accordingly, Chinese tourists visiting Iran will no longer need to obtain visas, Vali Teymouri said.

The decision is made to attract more foreign tourists to the country; however, it is a unilateral measure i.e. Iranian tourists visiting China still need visas.

Iran has taken some similar steps to increase its revenues from tourism under US sanctions.

Less than a week ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani issued an order to the Interior minister, according to which Iran will not put stamps on the passports of the visiting foreigners.

Cabinet Spokesman Ali Rabiei said earlier that “under its economic terrorism plans, the US is trying to frighten and stop foreign tourists from making trips to Iran.”

“Unfortunately, the US is following its economic terrorism programs against Iran and seeks to frighten everybody who wishes to travel to Iran from future problems or being sanctioned,” he said, “Today, President Rouhani issued an order according to which Iran will not put stamp on the passports of the visiting foreign tourists.”

