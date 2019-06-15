  1. Culture
15 June 2019 - 17:33

‘The Snail’ goes to 9no. CINEVERSATIL in Argentina

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Iranian short film 'The Snail’ directed by Mohammad Torivarian has made it into the screening program of 9no. CINEVERSATIL film festival in Argentina.

‘The Snail’ will vie for the best prize with 24 other titles from the US, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil and Spain in the short films section of the festival.

The Iranian short film narrates the story of three young men who are planning to illegally cross the border to get into Turkey. The smuggler, who is supposed to help them cross into Turkey, makes some problems for the boys due to his religious beliefs.

‘The Snail’ has previously won the best film award at the Milestone Worldwide film festival in the US.

