19 June 2019 - 17:01

Zarif, Cavusoglu to meet this week in Isfahan: spox

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Heading a high-ranking delegation, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will arrive in Iran on Thursday, announced the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Wednesday that the visit is being made in the framework of political consultations between Iran and Turkey.

He went on to say that the Turkish delegation will land in Isfahan and bilateral meetings will also be held in the Iranian central city.

According to Mousavi, the two sides will confer on a range of issues including implantation of previous economic agreements as well as the latest developments in the region.

The meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart will be held on Friday, said FM spox, adding that a document on political cooperation between the two ministries will also be inked after the meeting.

