Iran's measures within JCPOA framework: Rouhani

"If the interests of Iranian nation are not met by the other partners to the JCPOA, there is always the possibility of returning to the previous point [before the agreement]," said President Rouhani on Friday in a meeting with the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 19th Summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

A year after the US pulled out from the JCPOA, Iran revealed countermeasures to US’ withdrawal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within its rights under the agreement. Russia, as one of the sides to the JCPOA, has also noted that Iran has a right to suspend some part of its commitments.

