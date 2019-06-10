Japanese PM’s Iran visit to be a turning point in amicable ties between Iran, Japan

He pointed to the landmark visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tehran on June 12 and said, “we are witnessing the maiden trip of Japanese prime minister to Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1987, so that this high-profile meeting is of paramount importance.”

He made the remarks on Monday at the threshold of historic visit of Japanese prime minister to Iran and added, “relationship between the two countries has been based on amicable and historic ties. Japan’s Abe visit to Iran has created a golden opportunity for the two countries in order to strengthen and broaden bilateral cooperation in every field.”

Developing and enhancing bilateral relationship in all political, economic and cultural fields has been cited as the most important objective of this visit, he said, adding, “moreover, high-ranking officials of the two countries of Iran and Japan will exchange their views on the regional and international issues.”

Japan’s Abe visit to Tehran is the first visit of a Japanese prime minister to Tehran in the past four decades.

MA/IRN83345634