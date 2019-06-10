Abe to discuss US on Iran visit, but not as mediator: Boroujerdi

Speaking to Mehr correspondent about the upcoming visit of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Tehran, a member of Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said that reports on the mediatory nature of Abe’s visit were mere speculations.

“Of course, topics on the US will definitely be on agenda [at the meetings], but the aim of Abe’s visit is not to mediate between Iran and the US,” he stressed.

“Abe’s visit focuses on bilateral relations, and while it is likely that he would discuss some matters related to his recent talks with Trump, the focus of his trip is not about Iran and US relations,” he added.

Elsewhere, he referred to the telephone conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Japanese PM ahead of Abe’s visit to Tehran, saying “Netanyahu is like a ‘stray politician’. He wanders around to various countries so that he could say something in the hope of putting extra pressure on the Islamic Republic.”

“Japan is an independent country and will not change its policies after a phone conversation with the Zionist regime,” he added.

MS/4636683