Iran becomes self-sufficient in supplying hospital disinfectants

Mehdi Shahmoradi Moghadam said on Wednesday that two Iranian knowledge-based firms have attained the know-how to produce the disinfecting and sterilizing equipment for the central sterile services department (CSSD).

The official noted that the domestic products will be offered at one-third of the price of the foreign samples.

Prior to this, Iran had to import disinfecting equipment from Germany, Switzerland and France, he said, adding that however, due to the cruel US sanctions and the hurdles in supplying medical products from overseas, Iran has taken effective steps to tackle such issues.

Ever since Donald Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on the country, many European companies have refused to do business with Iran, fearing secondary American sanctions.

One such company was the Swedish medical products firm Molnlycke Health Care, which stopped delivering Mepilex dressings to Iran, which are used to treat a wide range of chronic and acute wounds, including in EB patients.

EB (epidermolysis bullosa) is a group of inherited connective tissue diseases that cause blisters in the skin and mucosal membranes. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. In severe cases, the blisters may occur inside the body, such as the lining of the mouth or the stomach.

Due to short supply, the lives of at least 300 EB patients in Iran are endangered. Some reports indicate that seven children with EB have lost their lives since the US re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran has been cutting reliance on medical exports by developing its own pharmaceutical industry. According to officials, the country produces more than 96% of its medical needs.

MR/4638979