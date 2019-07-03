Iranian researchers make wound-healing gel from crustaceans

The Isfahan-based company, Mirmah, has developed the gel using nanotechnology and has reinforced it with substances taken from aquatic creatures.

The medical product, currently available in the domestic market, is able to repair open wounds, scars and pressure ulcer or bed sores, diabetic ulcer, herpes simplex, severe burns and infectious acnes much quicker than similar products.

Iran has been cutting reliance on medical imports by developing its own pharmaceutical industry.

According to officials, the country produces more than 96% of its medical needs.

The move toward self-sufficiency has been intensified, especially after the US pulled of the nuclear deal signed between Iran world powers and re-imposed unilateral sanctions on the country, scaring off many European companies from doing business with Iran.

