US economic terrorism seriously hurting EB patients in Iran

The lives of thousands of Iranian children suffering from EB have been threatened in the past months due to a shortage of wound dressings in the wake of the US' unjust sanctions against Iran.

EB is a group of inherited connective tissue diseases that cause blisters in the skin and mucosal membranes. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. In severe cases, the blisters may occur inside the body, such as the lining of the mouth or the stomach.

Iran used to purchase wound dressings from a Swedish company annually and provide patients with them free of charge.

However, since last year, when Washington reimposed sanctions against Iran, the company has refused to sell the dressings to Iran. No suitable replacement has been found for the dressings, yet.

This comes as the United States claims its sanctions do not target the Iranian medical sector. And that is how the Europeans, especially Sweden, who claim to be supporters of human rights, are playing with the lives of Iranian children suffering from epidermolysis bullosa.

So far, due to brutal sanction and the embargo on the import of the products, some 300 EB patients’ conditions have deteriorated and seven of them have lost their lives.

