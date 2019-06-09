Iran neither needs US nor wants relations with it: Zarif

“We neither need US not want to establish relations with them. The economic war that Mr Trump has pointed to is ‘economic terrorism’ in our view and needs to stop,” he told ICANA on Sunday.

He said that the United States is continuing its maximum pressure policy and its claims about ‘talks with no pre-condition’ are just aimed at influencing the public opinion.

“It is not necessary for the US to do anything, rather, it just should not disturb Iran’s relation with the rest of the world.”

Zarif had attended today’s session of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.

Iran FM said that he has discussed many issues with lawmakers including, US pressures, his recent Asia tour, upcoming visits of German FM and Japanese Prime Minister to Iran, as well as President Rouhani’s future visits to some countries.

Zarif said that Germany is seeking to play a role in saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and talks in Tehran with German FM Heiko Mass will focus on this issue, adding that the German diplomat is unlikely to carry any special message to Iran during his upcoming visit.

Germany wants the continuation of JCPOA, he said, adding that all measures of Iran have been in line with the landmark deal. “As JCPOA requires from western countries, Iran should see the results of normalization of ties, not just the talks about normalization.”

