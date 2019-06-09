US’ misuse of its economic arm to backfire on itself: Zarif

“The US’ misuse of its economic arm will rebound on itself. Russia and China have recently decided to ditch dollar in their trade transactions, and other countries will gradually do the same. If this happens, the US will lose a great deal of its economic power,” Foreign Minister Zarif said Sunday at a local conference on US sanctions and its unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

“The US moves are the result of its own mistakes and bad decisions in the region. It wasn’t us who sided with ISIL, the al-Nusra Front and the aggressors in Yemen.” Zarif said.

“The US pressure stems from its frustration. They are confronting us from a position of weakness, while proving their penchant for breaking law and adopting the law of the jungle in their policies," Zarif said.

The top diplomat went on to add, “in my opinion, Iran has a bright future because it has made the right decisions.”

MS/4635680