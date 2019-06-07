US in no position to lecture Iran on missiles while arming Saudis in Yemen

“The US, which violated UNSCR 2231 in withdrawing from JCPOA, or its allies (in violation of its provision on normalizing economic relations with Iran) are in no position to push a conceited interpretation of its missile provision while pouring weapons into hands that kill Yemenis,” wrote Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a tweet on Friday.

He went on to add, “Contrary to @SecPompeo's claim, a. UNSC 2231: "Iran is CALLED UPON" not prohibited; b. "not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles DESIGNED to be capable of delivering NUCLEAR weapons.”

“Our missiles are not “designed" for nukes, which we’re not developing,” Zarif stressed.

MNA/PR