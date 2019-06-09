‘We’ll see’, Zarif reacts to Hook’s ‘Photoshop’ claims

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook recently said in a video that Iranian authorities use ‘photoshopped’ images of their defense equipment to create a "false impression of their activities and their true intentions."

"Iran has photoshopped images of missile launches to try and show its increased missile capabilities. They've also photoshopped antiquated aircraft and tried to pass them off as new stealth fighter jets," he said on the video.

When asked by reporters to comment on Hook’s claims, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said “we will see about that.”

Hook’s recent claim is remarkably inconsistent with his earlier assessment of the Iranian military. In 2018 Brian Hook warned that "the Iranian threat is growing" and that the world is "accumulating the risk of escalation."

His remarks sparked some reactions on Twitter, with users mocking Hook’s contradictory stance on Iran. “US is confused. Is Iran a threat or not?!,” was a user’s reaction on Twitter.

