Japanese PM 'Abe' to visit Iran next week: officials

A government official told AFP that Tokyo was "still arranging details, including whom our prime minister will meet there" but local media have said Abe will hold talks with Iran's Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

During his state visit to Tokyo in late May, US President Donald Trump said he remained open to talks with Tehran, appearing to give the green light to Abe's plan.

Japan and Iran have maintained a good relationship as Japan relies heavily on imports of oil from the Middle East, though crude from Iran accounted for just 5.3 percent of the country's total imports last year.

MA/PR