According to the scheduled program, Maas will meet counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday.

It will be the first trip by a German minister to Iran in two-and-a-half years, AFP reported.

Maas will visit Iran on Monday as part of a three-country Middle East tour.

He will explore options to preserve the "Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action" (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

