Global Arrogance seek to end Iran’s regional influence

Deputy Army Navy's Commander Rear-Admiral Touraj Hassani Moqaddam made the remarks on a visit to the southern province of Bushehr on the Persian Gulf.

“The Global Arrogance [led by the United States] is trying hard to put an end to the influence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Middle East with wealth, with spending billions of dollars, violence and force in any way,” Rear- Admiral Hassani Moqaddam said.

“The Global Arrogance with selling all kinds of weapons and arms to the Arab countries, with its attempt to form the Arab NATO and its support for the Zionist regime, seeks to dominate the region and creates chaos, especially in our country, because it basically has problems with the identity and principles of the Islamic Revolution, [Iran’s] independence and religion,” Deputy Army Navy's Commander added, urging for vigilance and resistance against the foreign hostile attempts.

