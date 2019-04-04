IAEA chief reaffirms Iran's compliance with nuclear deal commitments

"I don't see activities that are contrary to the Iran nuclear agreement ... but we need to monitor very, very carefully," Yukiya Amano said in an interview with CBS on Wednesday.

All of the other parties to the agreement hammered out by former US President Barack Obama; Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany, Britain and the European Union, are still trying to stick to the deal.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The IAEA has said consistently since the agreement was reached that Iran continues to abide by it, and he confirmed on Tuesday to CBS News that the agency's "inspectors have had access to all the sites and locations in Iran which they needed to visit."

Earlier on Tuesday, Amano stressed that in his regular reports to the board, he had stated that “Iran is implementing those commitments.”

"Since January 2016, the agency [IAEA] has been verifying and monitoring Iran's implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA," he added.

Amano further noted that IAEA inspectors have full access to all locations required to verify the deal's implementation.

United States President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the landmark agreement last May and decided to re-impose what it described as the “toughest” sanctions ever against Tehran. The sanctions targeted Iran's banking and energy sectors with the aim of cutting off the country's oil sales and crucial exports.

Despite Washington's measures, Iran has not left the deal, stressing that the remaining signatories to the agreement have to work to offset the negative impacts of the US pullout for Iran if they want Tehran to remain committed to it.

