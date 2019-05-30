Marc Wilmots names team for two friendly matches

This is Wilmots’ first list after being appointed as the head coach of Team Melli.

The Asia’s first-ranked team will host Syria in Tehran on June 6 before facing South Korea at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium five days later.

“Iran will meet Syria and South Korea and it will be a good opportunity for the coaching staff to analyze the team's performances. Every player has a chance of playing in the national team. There is no guarantee for the players who play abroad. After these two matches, I can talk more,” the 50-year-old coach said in a Wednesday press conference, Tehran Times reported.

Here is the list of invited players:

Goalkeepers:

Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo), Payam Niazmand (Sepahan), Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan)

Defenders:

Ramin Rezaeian (Al-Shahania SC), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny), Vouria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Mohammadhossein Kananizadegan (Machine Sazi), Majid Hosseini (Trabzonspor), Ehsan Haji Safi (Tractor Sazi), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Morteza Pouraliganji (KAS Eupen), Rouzbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal), and Sadegh Moharrami (Dinamo Zagreb)

Midfielders:

Omid Ebrahimi (Qatar’s Al Ahli), Masoud Shojaei (Tractor Sazi), Ahmad Nourollahi (Persepolis), Saeid Ezatolahi (Reading)

Strikers:

Vahid Amiri (Trabzonspor), Mehdi Taremi (Al Gharafa), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan), Mehdi Torabi (Persepolis), , Alireza Jahanbakhsh (Brighton), Karim Ansarifard (Nottingham Forest), and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh (Fenerbahce)

The list is almost similar to that of Team Melli for 2019 AFC Asian Cup. The major differences are the invitation of the young talented player Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and also the elimination of Ashkan Dejagah (Tractor Sazi) and Saman Ghoddos (Amiens) due to reported injuries.

