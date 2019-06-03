Persepolis clinches sixth Hazfi Cup

The Tehran-based club won Iran’s Hazfi Cup for the sixth time in Ahvaz’s Foolad Arena on Sunday, by edging past Iran’s Second Division outfit Damash Gilan 1-0.

The goal was scored by Ali Alipour in the 22nd minute from a wonderful free-kick.

Alipour was invited to Iran national football team by Marc Wilmots at the end of the match.

The match was originally scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. local time but was delayed for about two hours because Damash fans had failed to enter to the 30,000 capacity stadium after the seats were captured by Persepolis fans.

Persepolis had beaten Navad Urmia, Sepidrood, Padideh and Sepahan on their way to the final match.

Damash came into the match as the dark horses but a convincing 2-1 win over Saipa FC in the semi-finals gave them much to be confident about and they began brightly against Persepolis.

Persepolis completed a domestic double since the team had won Iran Professional League in May.

MNA