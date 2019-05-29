Hashemian named Team Melli’s assistant

Team Melli manager Marc Wilmots said today in a press conference that he has chosen Hashemian as one of his assistants.

According to the Belgian coach, Hashemian’s familiarity with Iranian people and culture, his international experience, and his proficiency in the German language are the main reasons for this choice.

After some five years in Iran, Hashemian signed a contract with Hamburger SV in 1999. Playing for some ten years in different Bundesliga teams, including Bayern Munich, Hashemian returned to Iran to play for Persepolis in 2010 and after two seasons announced retirement. Since then he has followed coaching sessions in Germany and has gained UEFA A License.

Iranian media have greatly welcomed this appointment, believing that the young Iranian coach can help Team Melli as he had already done during his playing career.

Team Melli’s first assistant will be the 60-year-old Manu Ferrera, who had been also an assistant in the Belgian national team.

