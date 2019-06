After South Korea dropped its bid last month, China was set to host the quadrennial tournament as the sole bidder.

It was confirmed during the Extraordinary Congress held today in the French capital, Xinhua reported.

China last hosted the Asian Cup in 2004, reaching the final of that year's tournament. At the most recent edition of the tournament earlier this year, China advanced to the quarterfinals, where they lost 3-0 to Iran.

MNA/XINHUA