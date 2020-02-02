US ‘deal of the century’ not fully compliant with UNSC resolutions: Russia

"There is a whole number of respective resolutions of the UN Security Council," said Peskov according to TAAS.

"It’s obvious that certain points of this plan are not in full compliance with the UNSC resolutions," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the negative reaction of Palestine and a number of other countries to the US-proposed plan on ironing out the Israeli-Palestinian conflict raises doubts about whether this plan is viable.

"We see the Palestinians’ reaction, we see the reaction of the whole number of Arab states, which show solidarity with the Palestinians in opposing this plan," Peskov said. "This certainly raises doubts over its viability."

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called Deal of the Century, negotiated with Israeli regime but without the Palestinians present.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”

The plan also raised strong condemnation from Bahrain, Syria, and Lebanon among other countries.

