Larijani calls Western plan for Palestine ‘treacherous, malevolent’

“Presently, we are witness to malicious developments unfolding in the region under the West’s so-called major plan. There is going to be a meeting about it, too, which will be a matter of disgrace for any country that participates in it and helps carry out the plan,” Larijani said at a Parliament session on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Washington announced plans to hold a major conference in Manama, where US officials are expected to unveil the economic aspects of 'Deal of the Century', Donald Trump’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Larijani maintained that the plan ignores all the previous peace theories that had marginally taken the Palestinian rights into account, and further increases the span of the Israeli regime's dominance over the West Bank.

“If the plan goes underway, Palestine will be recognized as a Jewish, that is, a Zionist country, and the Palestinians’ rights will be completely trampled down, and the refugees will have no part in the future of their country,” Larijani warned.

He further added that some tiny Persian Gulf states are interested in taking part at the Manama meeting.

