SP Phase 13 refinery starts propane, butane production

Payam Motamed added that the units 113, 114 and 115 of the refinery are now fully operational and the production of valued items like propane and butane (LPG) are the go in the facility.

He further said that the sulfur, gas sweetening, ethane, and gas condensate units of the refinery are also productive and the production chain of the refinery is now complete.

Phase 13 of the giant offshore gas field in the Persian Gulf, is one of the largest national projects in Iran which is being carried out on both offshore and onshore phases.

The phase is being developed for the production of 56 mcm/d of rich gas, 75,000 b/d of gas condensate, 400 tons of sulfur and 1.1 million tons/y of LPG as well as a million tons per year of ethane.

MNA/SHANA