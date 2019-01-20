South Pars platform 13B starts gas injection to onshore refinery

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Payam Motamed, operator of the phase, said sour gas recovered from the phase was delivered to onshore refining facilities for processing via a sea pipeline.

He said the 4th sweetening train of the refinery would process the gas before injecting it to the national gas distribution network.

Iran enjoys one of the world’s most sophisticated gas distribution networks.

He said commissioning of the last two platforms of the phase took less than 15 days which was a record by itself.

Phase 13 is being developed for production of 56 mcm/d of rich gas, 75,000 b/d of gas condensates, 400 tons/day of sulfur and 1.05 million tons per year of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and a million tons per year of ethane.

MNA/SHANA