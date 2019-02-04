SP Phase 13 project registers 93.4% progress

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC), Reza Moayedi underlined that the project has set new records in construction, installation and commissioning of various parts.

Phase 13 of the giant offshore gas field in the Persian Gulf, is one of the largest national projects in Iran which is being carried out on both offshore and onshore phases.

He said development of the project had gained considerable momentum in the past 20 months, adding that setting such records is an indication of the sophistication of Iranian developers in the field.

The official noted that offshore industry had been inspired by the past lessons and had entered the design, engineering, construction, implementation and commissioning of offshore platforms without the presence of foreign experts which augurs well for domestic industrial sector.

He said plans are high on the agenda to construct and install to topside of platforms A and C for Phase 13 during next fiscal year.

“Completion of the two topsides will help reach full production at Phase 13,” he added.

Phase 13 is being developed for production of 56 mcm/d of rich gas, 75,000 b/d of gas condensates, 400 tons/day of sulfur and 1.05 million tons per year of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and a million tons per year of ethane.

MNA/SHANA