Indigenizing refinery equipment of phase 14 of SPGF hits a record high

Capability of domestic manufacturing of equipment of main packages of the refinery was dramatically increased, so that a new record was acquired for self-sufficiency in manufacturing heavy and centrifugal pumps from vertical and horizontal center, he added.

He added, “indigenizing in the field of manufacturing other main packages of refinery equipment has hit a significant 40 to 80 percent progress.”

Bazargan referred to the experience of IDRO in manufacturing six different phases of South Pars Gas Field and said, “policies taken in oil and energy sector of the country on outsourcing large oil projects to the domestic contractors in recent years is the main factor behind empowering engineers and also generating employment opportunities.”

Phase 14 of South Pars Gas Field has enjoyed 84 percent physical progress, he said, adding, “despite international sanctions imposed on the country, IDRO and other Iranian companies have been capable of launching giant energy projects in absence of foreign companies relying upon the domestic capabilities and potentials.”

Phase 14 of South Pars Gas Field, valued at $5.25 billion, was transferred by the Ministry of Oil and Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) to a consortium comprised of eight Iranian companies.

