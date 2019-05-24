Iran dismisses reports of Japanese PM visit to Tehran

Earlier on Friday, Kyodo news agency had reported that PM Abe is mulling over a visit to Iran in June.

“Iran and Japan enjoy historic and friendly relations, there has always been dialogues between officials of the two countries, as the meetings between heads of the two states at international events or recent visit of Iran FM to Japan,” said Mousavi.

“President Rouhani has already invited PM Shinzo Abe for an official Tehran visit and he has responded that the visit will be made at the appropriate time,” noted the spox, adding, “so some media reports and speculations are not true and valid.”

