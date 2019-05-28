Date of Japanese PM Iran visit to be set in coming weeks: spox

He made the remarks on Monday at the ministry’s weekly press conference in Tehran.

When asked about his earlier dismissal of the reports about this visit, Mousavi said he had dismissed the media speculations around this visit, not the general topic of it. Some media have speculated that Abe is making this visit to mediate between Tehran and Washington amid growing tensions.

“Both sides are negotiating to fix a date for the visit,” said Mousavi, hoping that the date would be fixed during the coming weeks.

“Surely this important visit will be a turning point in the history of bilateral relations between Iran and Japan,” he highlighted.

According to NHK, Japanese officials have begun final adjustments for the mid-June meetings of PM Abe with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Abe will be the first Japanese prime minister to visit Iran since former prime minister Takeo Fukuda visited in 1978, shortly before the Islamic Revolution.

