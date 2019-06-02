Japanese PM expected to visit Iran late this month: report

Abe plans to travel to Iran from June 12 to 14, according to the Japanese media report. The visit will be the first by an incumbent Japanese prime minister since 1978.

The report speculates that Abe will meet with Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in his visit to the country this month, in addition to other senior officials.

While other media have speculated that the aim of Abe's visit is to play an intermediary between the US and Iran amid heightened tension, Iran has dismissed the speculations, saying the visit is in line with the two countries' efforts for development of bilateral ties.

The Japanese prime minister last met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of UNGA meeting in 2013.

MA/PR