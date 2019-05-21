The video hit a nerve amid broader concerns about ties between Russia and right-wing populist parties critical of the European Union.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called for an early election after his vice chancellor resigned over a covertly shot video that showed him apparently promising government contracts to a prospective Russian investor. Kurz said he would ask President Alexander Van der Bellen to set a date for a new election "as soon as possible."

The holding of an early election in Austria and the collapse of the coalition government show that nationalist currents in Europe have tremendous political destruction! In recent days, European leaders have blamed the Austrian Grand Duke for a coalition with a radical right wing. But the main question here is who is to blame?!

Undoubtedly, people like the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European officials have played a prominent role in the presence and activity of nationalist and extremist groups throughout Europe. The main question here is which of the politicians and security institutions in Europe have been allowed to operate in extreme and nationalist circles over the past two decades?

This social excitement has now become a "political demand" in the West. The dissatisfaction of European citizens with their governments has caused them to explicitly demand the return to the twentieth century and the time before the formation of United Europe.

Obviously, in this situation, "Crossing the traditional parties" would become a general demand in the West. Under such circumstances, Merkel's and other European leaders' warnings about the return to the twentieth century and the time before the formation of United Europe simply means the inability of the Eurozone authorities in preventing the Right-extremism in the West.

Ultimately, European security and political authorities must respond to the free-riding of nationalist, extremist, anti-Islam and anti-immigration groups. European officials should be responsive to the extreme activity of these extremist groups over the past decades.

MNA/TT