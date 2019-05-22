AEOI to build Iran’s first indigenous blood bank centrifuge

Under the agreement, Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization has requested the development of 50 blood bank centrifuge machines to complete its strategic equipment set. Until now, the Organization’s blood bank centrifuge machines were developed and supplied by foreign companies.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran has voiced readiness to build the required 50 blood bank centrifuge machines and supply them to the Blood Transfusion Organization.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday by AEOI’s special assistant Asghar Zarean and CEO of Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization, Ali Akbar Pourfathollah.

The agreement aims to replace foreign-made equipment with homegrown equipment and technical know-how in a bid to end dependency on foreign companies.

Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization will use the blood bank centrifuge machines to separate components of donated blood.

MS/4623535