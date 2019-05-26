Parliament voices support to AEOI after US recent sanctions

Lawmakers have voiced their support to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) for implementing the JCPOA-related directives issued by the Supreme National Security Council in response to US' withdrawal from the nuclear deal and the continuing trend of imposing sanctions on Iran.

The measures, which are taken within the framework of the nuclear deal, are aimed at removing a portion of restrictions that Iran had agreed to be put on its nuclear industry under the JCPOA. They include increasing the level of enriched uranium production by four times the current amount, and removing limits on the country’s heavy water and enriched uranium reserves.

Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the US abrupt withdrawal from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave nuclear deal signatories -- France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union-- an ultimatum, saying it would step up uranium enrichment in 60 days if they did not shield Tehran from sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington quit the pact last year.

Iran said that these measures, which are within the framework of the nuclear deal, were taken in response to Washington violating the JCPOA, and a lack of practical commitment from the European sides to safeguard the country's economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

