US leaders don’t want a war with Iran: Britain

According to Washington Post, Britain’s foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt told journalists in Geneva on Monday that US leaders "are not seeking a conflict, they don’t want a war with Iran." Meanwhile, the top British diplomat accused Iran of conducting destabilizing activities in the region and claimed "if American interests are attacked, they will retaliate. And that is something that the Iranians need to think about very, very carefully."

Hunt further warned Iran not to “underestimate the resolve of the US” amid heightened tensions.

He added that Britain has had a lot of discussions with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over Iran, adding "we want the situation to de-escalate because this is a part of the world where things can get triggered accidentally.”

His accusations against Iran on Monday came after the US destabilizing moves in Iraq in pulling out of its unnecessary diplomats from Iraq and Kurdistan region as well as the Exxon Mobil personnel in a bid to pressure Iraqi government to cut its ties with Iran.

MNA/PR