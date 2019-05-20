Zanjan province's annual exports up 40%

According to Hamid Ahmadi, the director general of Zanjan Customs Administration, the figures show a 40% and 10% growth in terms of value and volume, respectively, in comparison to a year before.

Metal ingots, transformers, electrical equipment, insulators, tomato paste, raisins, tissue paper, dates, polymer, zinc oxide, propane, milk, cream, cheese, butter, diapers and carpets were among the main goods shipped form Zanjan last year.

Ahmadi noted that the northern province has been securing its presence in 47 international markets, including Turkey, China, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK, Russia and the Netherlands.

MR/YJC6932312