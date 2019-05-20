  1. Economy
20 May 2019 - 14:50

Zanjan province's annual exports up 40%

Zanjan province's annual exports up 40%

ZANJAN, May 20 (MNA) – Over 184,000 tons of non-oil commodities worth $461.8 million were exported from the Iranian province of Zangjan during last fiscal year (ended March 20), a senior official affiliated to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration said.

According to Hamid Ahmadi, the director general of Zanjan Customs Administration, the figures show a 40% and 10% growth in terms of value and volume, respectively, in comparison to a year before.

Metal ingots, transformers, electrical equipment, insulators, tomato paste, raisins, tissue paper, dates, polymer, zinc oxide, propane, milk, cream, cheese, butter, diapers and carpets were among the main goods shipped form Zanjan last year.

Ahmadi noted that the northern province has been securing its presence in 47 international markets, including Turkey, China, Iraq, India, Afghanistan, the UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, South Korea, Taiwan, the UK, Russia and the Netherlands.

MR/YJC6932312

News Code 145489

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News