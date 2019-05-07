  1. Iran
7 May 2019 - 19:59

Despised US, clients blaming Iran to feel safe: Zarif says

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – In a tweet on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that US and its allies are hated by the people of the region, feeling unsafe they blame Iran to reverse the issue.

“The #B_Team is at it again: From announcements of naval movements (that actually occurred last month) to dire warnings about so-called “Iranian threat,” Zarif tweeted.

“If US and clients don't feel safe, it's because they're despised by the people of the region— blaming Iran won’t reverse that,” he added.

The Iranian minister had previously warned that the B Team, comprised of Bolton, Bin Salman, Bin Zayed and Bibi [Netanyahu] are following dangerous scenarios in the world.

In his Tuesday tweet, Zarif attached the following images:

