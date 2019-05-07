Despised US, clients blaming Iran to feel safe: Zarif says

“The #B_Team is at it again: From announcements of naval movements (that actually occurred last month) to dire warnings about so-called “Iranian threat,” Zarif tweeted.

“If US and clients don't feel safe, it's because they're despised by the people of the region— blaming Iran won’t reverse that,” he added.

The Iranian minister had previously warned that the B Team, comprised of Bolton, Bin Salman, Bin Zayed and Bibi [Netanyahu] are following dangerous scenarios in the world.

In his Tuesday tweet, Zarif attached the following images:

HJ/