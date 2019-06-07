Rouhani approves education min.’s resignation

According to the government spokesperson’s office on Thursday, Bathaei’s request for resignation has been approved by President Rouhani.

The minister of education has cited the reason for his resignation as to be eligible for running for a seat in the Parliament in February 2020.

Bathaei took office in August 2017 after the Parliament voted him in as a minister during President Rouhani's second term.

Rouhani will name the caretaker of the ministry of education on Saturday.

MNA/4634234