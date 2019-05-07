Iran’s Isfahan uni., Silk-road Universities Network to expand coop.

Director of Scientific and International affairs of the University of Isfahan Seyyed Komeil Tayyebi said that University of Isfahan intends to expand its cooperation with SUN in the fields of science and culture.

Referring to SUN’s support of research activities, exchange of student and professors and holding conferences, he mentioned that Iranian universities can cooperate with SUN in economic, artistic, and historical and health fields too.

The International Conference on Regional Economics will be held next year in collaboration with SUN and ECO in Isfahan University, he added.

The chancellor of Isfahan University also met Secretary General of the Silk-Road Universities Network and two sides stressed on the development of scientific, educational and cultural ties.

The University of Isfahan has been cooperating with SUN as a member of Silk-road Universities Network since 2016.

Isfahan, Allameh Tabataba'i and Imam Khomeini International universities are among the members of SUN.

Silk-road Universities Network was set up in South Korea's Hankuk in 2015, aiming at developing the scientific and cultural ties between countries on the Silk Road, promoting peace and friendship and reviving common national traditions.

The Silk Road was an ancient network of trade routes that connected the East and West. It was central to cultural interaction between the regions for many centuries. The Silk Road primarily refers to the terrestrial routes connecting East Asia and Southeast Asia with East Africa, West Asia and Southern Europe.

