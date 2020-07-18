Iran, Afghanistan to expand medical coop.

The MoU is aimed at expanding scientific, educational, and research relations and cooperation between the two universities.

This agreement was signed between Dr. Mohammad Javad Mohseni, the chancellor of the Khatam al-Nabiin University of Afghanistan, and Dr. Jalil Kuhpayehzadeh, the chancellor of Iran University of Medical Sciences.

It is worth mentioning that the most important areas of this cooperation between the two universities include holding training courses, joint projects, scientific, educational, informational and research exchanges, as well as bilateral meetings of faculty members and taking advantage of special capacity and potential in the fields of Medical and Paramedic.

