Iran’s health min. to attend WHA72

The Director General of International Cooperation of Iran’s Ministry of Health Mohsen Asadi said that Iran’s Minister of Health Saeed Namaki will attend WHA72 in Geneva, adding, he will make speech at 6 panels in this summit.

The minister of health will meet and hold talks with the ministers of health from various countries and the head of the World Health Organization on the sideline of WHA72 to promote cooperation and also to confer on the meeting of the ministers of health of the Eastern Mediterranean countries in Tehran, he added.

The 72nd Session of the World Health Organization's (WHO) World Health Assembly (WHA) will take place in Geneva, Switzerland from 20 – 28 May 2019. The WHA is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the Executive Board. The main functions of the World Health Assembly are to determine the policies of the Organization, appoint the Director-General, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed program budget.

ZZ/ 4620302