Tehran to host Eastern Mediterranean region’s health ministers

Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said that the Sixty-sixth Session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean is scheduled to be held in Tehran from 14 to 17 October 2019.

Referring to the importance of holding this summit in Tehran, he mentioned that the presence of the health ministers of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region in Tehran indicates the management of the health system of Iran in promoting health goals.

Holding such meetings with regional countries and WHO senior officials in Tehran demonstrate the failure of hostile policies against Iran, he added.

Important health issues of the regional countries will be discussed in the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, Namaki noted.

Ending preventable newborn, child and adolescent deaths, strengthening nursing and midwifery, strengthening the hospital sector, developing national institutional capacity for evidence-informed policy-making for health and accelerating regional implementation of the UN Political Declaration on the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases are the key issues which will be discussed in this session, Iranian health minister said.

The effects of cruel US sanctions on Iranian people which have made access to medicine and medical equipment difficult is one the main issues in this meeting, he mentioned.

Health tourism is another topic which will be discussed on the sidelines of this meeting, he added.

Health ministers and high-level representatives of the 22 countries and territories of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region, partner organizations and civil society, will take part in the Sixty-sixth Session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean.

The 4-day program will also include the issues of eradication of poliomyelitis, health, environment, climate change, implementation of the Eastern Mediterranean vaccine action plan and regional malaria action plan, mental health care, implementation of the regional framework on cancer prevention and control, and implementation of the global action plan on antimicrobial resistance.

The Sixty-fifth Session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean was held in Khartoum, Sudan.

ZZ/4743773