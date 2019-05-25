  1. Technology
Iranian Profs. attend 5th ECBIP

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Two Iranian professors of Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences presented their findings and achievements at the 5th European Congress for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (ECBIP).

Atefeh Abedini and Masih Daneshvari, specialists in Tuberculosis and Pulmonary Diseases presented the results of their research and achievements in the form of lectures and posters that were welcomed by scholars from different countries.

The 5th European Congress for Bronchology and Interventional Pulmonology (ECBIP) was held on May 8–11, 2019 in Dubrovnik, a medieval city in Croatia. This congress is held annually with the presence of hundreds of experts in the field of pulmonary diseases, para-clinics and leading researchers.

