Suspicious movements in region, aimed at escalating tension

He pointed to the suspected attempts and sabotages in the region as the main topics of talks held in New Delhi with his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and said, “we had already predicted such moves in order to escalate tension in the region.”

The visiting Iranian foreign minister evaluated his meeting with his Indian counterpart ‘positive and constructive’ and added, “as we have clarified positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran for our trade partners such as Russia, today, latest developments on JCPOA and measures taken by Iran in this field were also explained clearly.”

Indian foreign minister and other parties involved in Iran’s nuclear deal placed their special emphasis on backing Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) wholeheartedly, he said, adding, “we have reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran has lived up to all its commitments within the framework of JCPOA.”

Turning to the movements happened in the region, he said, “in this bilateral meeting, regional issues and also risk of policies that hardliners in US government try to impose in the region were discussed.”

Zarif emphasized, “India is consistent with Iran in many areas and such bilateral dialogues and exchanges are absolutely necessary for strengthening relations between the two countries.”

MA/IRN83314103