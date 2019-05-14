Iranian, Indian FMs discuss nuclear deal, economic coop.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Zarif described the talks "constructive and promising", saying that the meeting focused on a number of issues, including the 2015 nuclear deal – also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – and Iran’s recent move to revisit some of its obligations to the international pact.

He noted that in line with the policies to clarify the Islamic Republic’s approach toward the nuclear deal for its close partners, “the Indian side was briefed about the latest JCPOA developments and Iran’s strategic decisions to preserve the pact.”

Last week, Iran said it would reduce commitments to the JCPOA in response to US’ withdrawal from the nuclear deal, giving the other remaining parties to the deal a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments.

Zarif said he had reiterated during the meeting that should Iran’s demands be met, Tehran will resume complying with the suspended commitments.

The top diplomat stressed that Iran has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement.

Zarif added that the two sides also discussed the ways to boost economic ties between Iran and India, including the future of the Chabahar port project, and the continuation of energy cooperation.

India, which is the second biggest buyer of Iranian oil after China, was pushed by the US to restrict its monthly purchase to 300,000 barrel per day, down from 452,000 barrel per day bought in the financial year 2017-18, according to sources.

