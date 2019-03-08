Iranian, Indian FMs confer on regional issues

During the talks, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral ties as well as regional issues.

Zarif also underlined the need for peaceful settlement of differences in the region through dialogue.

The two top diplomats last met in New Delhi in early January where they conferred on the status of bilateral ties, especially economic cooperation between the two countries after the US withdrawal from Iran Nuclear Deal, as well as cooperation in the development of Chabahar Port. They also exchanged views on the status of Afghanistan.

