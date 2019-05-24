  1. Politics
Rouhani congratulates Modi on election victory

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani extended congratulations to Narendra Modi on winning the 2019 India elections.

In a Friday message, Rouhani said that during Modi’s term, relations between Iran and India has experienced significant growth, adding, “I’m sure that in your new term we will see deepening of bilateral ties more than ever.”

He wished Modi health and success and the people of India prosperity.

The nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party of India’s incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a landslide victory in the country’s election. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 349 out of the 542 contested seats in the Lok Sabha, India’s lower house, representing an increase of 16 seats from its previous victory, the Financial Times reported.

